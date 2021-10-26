Westmoreland Native Is Public Health Inspector For The Year

Camrie Hines of Westmoreland is the Public Health Inspector for the Year 2021.

Mr. Hines walked away with the coveted trophy and $80,000 monetary prize during the Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors’ (JAPHI) 75th Annual Educational Conference opening and awards ceremony hosted virtually from The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston on Monday (October 25).

The event was part of the entity’s celebration of Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Week being celebrated from October 24 to 30.

The 2018 University of the West Indies (UWI) graduate, who has a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Environment Health, took the top prize for his active role in helping to improve public health through sensitising residents and donating garbage bins.

Second place went to Anthony Tomlinson of St. Ann, while Danielle McDonald of Portland placed third.

There were other presentations for Top Food Safety Officer, Life Member Award, the President’s Award, among others.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, in a message read by Director of the Environmental Health Unit in the Ministry, Everton Baker, lauded the award recipients for their service and dedication to nation-building.

He noted that “public health inspectors carry out several integral functions and contribute significantly to the health and development of Jamaica. The duties and functions of the public health inspectors are also critical to the control of the COVID-19 pandemic that has changed our lives as we know it”.

Dr. Tufton noted that PHI Week, under the theme ‘Strengthening Environmental Health: Lessons Learned from the Pandemic’, brings into sharp focus the resilience of public health personnel in the face of the pandemic.

He commended inspectors at the national, regional and parish levels “who have been blazing a trail of excellent service in public health and have made true the vision of a healthy and safe environment”.

For her part, JAPHI’s President, Karen Brown, said that the PHI have done a remarkable job in the fight against the pandemic and helping to ensure public health and safety over the past year.

“We are awarding public health inspectors, who have demonstrated excellence in the field and practice of public health,” she noted.