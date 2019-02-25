Students Urged to Preserve Culture

Story Highlights State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, the Hon. Alando Terrelonge, is urging the youth to help highlight and preserve the country’s culture.

Addressing students at the Jamaica Day civic ceremony held at the National Arena on Friday (February 22), Mr. Terrelonge noted that it was important for young people to have knowledge of their history.

“You must be strong [and] proud in the face of adversity, because every single one of you… are champions. Jamaica, through education, intends to teach every single one of you knowledge [of the past], and it is that knowledge that will make every single child here succeed,” Mr. Terrelonge said.

Jamaica Day 2019 was observed under the theme: ‘Celebrating Jamaica: Embracing Positive Values…Visioning Inclusive Education for a better Jamaica’.

The State Minister also encouraged the youth, to focus on the importance of positive values.

“Wherever you are, remember that to be Jamaican, means that you have sense of pride and you can contribute not only to Jamaica, but to every single country in which you live,” Mr. Terrelonge said.

“Let us forget the violence. Let us forget the hatred. Let us focus on the values of being one big Jamaican family. Let us pledge to support each other as we strive to achieve. Let us support others as they strive to achieve their ambitions and aspirations. Let us step up and help each other,” he added.

The national celebration of Jamaica Day is a collaboration between the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

It seeks to celebrate the many markers of unique ‘Jamaicanness’ and the country’s contribution to the world, which is represented in its continuous striving for excellence and greatness.