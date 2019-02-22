Students to Celebrate Jamaica Day Feb. 22 at National Arena

Story Highlights Scores of students from across the island are expected to participate in Jamaica Day celebrations, slated for Friday, February 22 at the National Arena in Kingston.

The event will be held under the theme ‘Celebrating Jamaica: Embracing Positive Values… Envisioning Inclusive Education for a Better Jamaica’.

In an interview with JIS News, Chairman of the Jamaica Day Planning Committee, Marlon Williams, was buoyant about this year’s celebration.

“This collaboration between the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport is to show just how important Jamaican culture is to all of us,” he said.

The celebration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a flag-raising ceremony, which will feature a keynote address from the Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, as well as an address from the State Minister, Hon. Alando Terrelonge.

There will be a ‘Jamaica Day Village’ at the front of the National Arena, which will host cultural, technological and other displays from organisations, including the Ministries of Health, and Education, Youth and Information; Jamaica College; Jamaica Information Service (JIS) and the Steer Town Academy, among others.

Additionally, there will be a tactical display by members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JCF).

Students and other attendees are encouraged to visit the various booths to learn about the different aspects of the organisations and their impact on Jamaican culture.

Mr. Williams said that entertainment will be a strong element of the celebrations, with cultural performances throughout the day from groups, including the Energy Plus Mento Band, Alpha Boys’ Band and the Charlemont High School Band.

The day’s entertainment will culminate with a concert at 1:00 p.m., under the theme, ‘Put Some Pep Inna Yuh Step’, featuring dancehall sensation, ‘Ding Dong’; Jermaine Edwards; Roy Rayon; dance group, ‘Dance Xpressions; 2018 JCDC Festival Song winner, ‘Nazzle Man’; and other 2018 JCDC competition entrants.

Mr. Williams is encouraging Jamaicans to support the event. “Jamaica Day is everybody’s business… I’m imploring all of us to take this day to show the world that we are serious about the retention of our culture – embracing it while embracing the culture of others.”

The national celebration of Jamaica Day is being executed by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.