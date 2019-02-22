PHOTOS: G-G and 10,000 Men March

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), in conversation with Chairman of non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Spanish Town Revival Secretariat, Bishop Dr. Rowan Edwards, when he visited King’s House with members of the Secretariat on February 15, to give an update on this year’s ‘10,000 Men and Their Families March’, to be held on March 10, under the theme ‘We Use What is Right to Correct What is Wrong’. The aim of the march is to encourage residents to rebuild their communities in partnership with the church and business community.