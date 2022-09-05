Students in Southeast St. Catherine Benefit from Back-to-School Treat

Story Highlights
Hundreds of students in the St. Catherine Southeast constituency have benefited from a $1.5 million back-to-school treat, organised by Member of Parliament for the area, Robert Miller, and other stakeholders.
At the event held recently, at the Southborough Primary School, students were presented with school bags, books, and received free medicals.
Mr. Miller, while thanking the medical professionals for extending their services to his constituents, said the treat was geared at putting smiles on the faces of children and to assist with back-to-school.
“If we can assist them with preparing to get back to school this academic year, we would have saved lives, and invest in a solid education,” he stated, adding that he was pleased that parents were relieved from some of the back-to-school expenses.
Student at the Bridgeport High School, Gabriel Forde said the treat was a fun day for children, noting that it was a “good thing that they did, giving to the community, because the children needed it”.
For Principal and Administrator at the National Academy /Practical Nursing School, Paula Burrell-Stephens, six of her nurses gave of their time at the treat, where they saw over one hundred children.
“It was very receptive and well appreciated by the community members. They were glad to get medicals free of costs, and parents were elated because it was a great relief for them. It was awesome for my nurses to participate and give back to the community. This initiative that Mr. Miller put on for his constituency was a welcomed one, and I hope that it will get better,” Mrs. Burrell-Stephens said.
Meanwhile, mother of a six-year-old child, Onika Edwards said she too is happy for the help given, as she was able to save on the medical fees, as well as received books and bags for her child.
“Thank you very much Mr. Miller for that big treat,” she said.