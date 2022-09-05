Students get Back-to-School Supplies

Story Highlights Dr. Tufton said the initiative is aimed at encouraging students, who did well in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) and to provide support to the top performing Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) students, as well as to assist others who are in school and training.

His mother, Tracy-Ann Grant Thomas, said the support from the Member of Parliament (MP) was encouraging, and “it was a good move, and I congratulate the MP for this gesture toward young kids, to work harder and to do well”.

Scores of students were assisted in their preparations for the reopening of schools this month, with the provision of back-to-school supplies, at an event hosted by Member of Parliament for St. Catherine West Central, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton.

The students and parents numbering some 200 persons packed the Watermount Open Bible Church, where they collected books, school bags, and vouchers, and other gifts.

“This is part of support to our constituents, the children who are studying, because we believe in education, and it is very important that we provide the support to them, and to encourage them to go on to higher learning and high schools,” he told JIS News.

Regional Director at the Ministry of Education and Youth, Sophia Forbes Hall who addressed the ceremony, encouraged the students entering high school to “grow where you are planted, because the best teachers are in all of our high schools”.

At the event, Friendship Primary School was recognized for having the top female and male PEP students with the Quality Education Circle.

Principal of the school, Collington Powell said this year’s PEP results are the best they have achieved in many years, adding that it resulted from very dedicated teachers “who are going the extra mile for our students”.

Top male student, Milo-Rich Thomas, said he worked “very hard to get here, and I feel very good”.

Meanwhile, top female student, Kayanna Gonzales, said she felt “good and proud of myself, to have achieved”.

Her mother, Gillian Brown, said she was filled with emotions for her daughter and the other top achievers.

“It was a great honour, and awesome for him (MP) to award the students,” Ms. Brown said.

Along with funding from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), Nestle Jamaica, was a major sponsor of the event.