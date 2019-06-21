Students Feted at Breakfast as Part of Diaspora Day of Service

Story Highlights Some 126 students at the infant department of the Calabar Infant, Primary and Junior High School in downtown Kingston were today (June 20) provided with breakfast by members of the Jamaica diaspora.

The activity was undertaken in collaboration with the Optimist Club of St. Matthews, Kingston, in recognition of Diaspora Day of Service.

In her address to the students, member of the Jamaica Diaspora, Elvenia Sandiford, who resides in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, reminded them to be thankful and appreciative of their teachers.

“While we are serving, we have been talking to young boys and girls about being respectful, thankful and appreciative, especially to their teachers, as they spend most of their time with their teachers,” she told JIS News.

President, Optimist Club of St. Matthews, Patricia Knightlet, informed that it was the biggest breakfast-feeding programme they have undertaken so far.

“This is part of our club, as we venture in serving and feeding students of the surrounding area of Allman Town,” she said.

The Day of Service forms part of activities for the Eighth Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade from June 16 to 20 under the theme, ‘Jamaica and the Diaspora: Building Pathways for Sustainable Development’.

This staging targets expanding and building pathways for the diaspora and Jamaica to work together to prepare effectively for the future within the context of achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which incorporate the core goals of the Vision 2030 National Development Plan.