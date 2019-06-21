Advertisement
PHOTOS: Farm Up Jamaica 2K And 5K Run

Community
June 21, 2019
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (right), attaches her number to her T-shirt, before participating in the Farm Up Jamaica Run/Walk on Thursday, June 20 at Emancipation Park in Kingston.

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (centre); and two other participants in the Farm Up Jamaica Run/Walk on Thursday, June 20, at Emancipation Park in Kingston.

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (centre), along with other participants do warm-up exercises before taking part in the Farm Up Jamaica Run/Walk on Thursday, June 20, at Emancipation Park in Kingston.