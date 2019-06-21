PHOTOS: Farm Up Jamaica 2K And 5K Run Community June 21, 2019 Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (centre), does warm-up exercises before participating in the Farm Up Jamaica Run/Walk on Thursday, June 20 at Emancipation Park, in Kingston. PHOTOS: Farm Up Jamaica 2K And 5K Run JIS News | Presented by: Related Seaga Introduced Jamaicans to Their Culture – PM Holness Related Members of Both Houses of Parliament Pay Tribute to Edward Seaga Related PHOTOS: Jamaica Remembers Seaga at Revival Table Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (right), attaches her number to her T-shirt, before participating in the Farm Up Jamaica Run/Walk on Thursday, June 20 at Emancipation Park in Kingston. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (centre); and two other participants in the Farm Up Jamaica Run/Walk on Thursday, June 20, at Emancipation Park in Kingston. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (centre), along with other participants do warm-up exercises before taking part in the Farm Up Jamaica Run/Walk on Thursday, June 20, at Emancipation Park in Kingston.