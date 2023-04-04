Students Encouraged to Embrace Mathematics

Students are being urged to apply themselves to mastering mathematics to solve everyday problems and better understand the world around them.
Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, in making the call, said that mathematics is fundamental to everyday life.
“The bench you are sitting on is because of mathematics; the clothes that you wear is because of mathematics; the food that you eat…
“So, if it is that everything that surrounds us that is manmade and even in nature has a mathematics explanation, it means that mathematics is [essential] to our survival as human beings. This is why it is so important for us to learn and understand mathematics,” he said.
Minister Morgan was addressing a Mathematics Exposition held at Prospect Primary in Clarendon on March 30.
He told the students that for them to excel in their studies and become successful adults they must understand mathematical concepts.
“If you want to become a fireman, doctor, lawyer mechanic or taxi driver, you need to learn math. Every single thing in your life is mathematics and that is why it is important for us to learn and understand mathematics,” Minister Morgan stressed.
The exposition formed part of activities spearheaded by the Ministry of Education and Youth to celebrate National Mathematics Week from March 26 to 31 under the theme ‘Reigniting the Maths Flame: Light up your world!’.
Eighteen schools across region seven participated in the event, which included a quiz competition for primary and secondary schools; displays on measurement, statistics, probability, numbers, geometry and algebra; a jingle competition; and other maths-based contests.
Beyond the week’s observance, the Ministry of Education and Youth will continue its drive to present mathematics as a “living subject” to improve student attitude towards and perception of the subject.
This is with a view to improving performance and strengthen the subject’s profile in Jamaica.