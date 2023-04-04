FURI Service Centre Reopens

The grand reopening of the Family Unification Resettlement Initiative (FURI) Service Centre, Jamaica Chapter, has been welcomed by Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell.

Under the initiative, which has been in operation for 21 years, persons in the Jamaican Diaspora in the United States (US), who have returned to the island involuntarily, are afforded much-needed assistance in reconnecting with family locally and in the US.

The centre provides counselling support, job search and résumé writing, referrals for treatment and shelter, as well as registration and documentation processes, among other services.

Speaking during the reopening ceremony in Kingston on Saturday (April 1), Senator Campbell said the humanitarian initiative epitomises the “sheer significance” of Jamaicans in the Diaspora giving back to compatriots through “purposeful and engaged efforts”.

“This investment of time and resources by FURI, in support of Jamaicans who have been involuntarily repatriated, is vital in helping to facilitate their meaningful reintegration into [the] Jamaican society,” he noted.

The State Minister described this support as “truly heart-warming, especially when we consider the many who are repatriated, having lived overseas for most of their lives, and many of whom have very little ties in Jamaica”.

Senator Campbell said that in a globalised world where individuals now require “dynamism in knowledge and skillsets”, the seminal assistance extended by FURI better positions Jamaicans who have been displaced to pivot towards a new sense of purpose and optimise their potential.

“To this end, FURI has made significant inroads, in spite of various setbacks, including damage to the building from which you operate as well as the impact of COVID-19, on the general operations of the organisation. The determination, fortitude and resilience of the founder and its members remain commendable. It is my distinct pleasure and honour to join in celebrating the reopening of the Family Unification and Resettlement Initiative (FURI) Service Centre, and I congratulate you all on this,” he added.

FURI is an innovative not-for-profit corporation, which was founded by Carmeta Albarus, a forensic social worker with almost 20 years’ experience working within the criminal justice system in the United States, who has Jamaican roots.

Based on her work on behalf of immigrant clients, Ms. Albarus saw the need to provide the kind of services offered by FURI, which can help involuntarily repatriated persons adjust positively to deportation.

Senator Campbell, who has responsibility for Diaspora Affairs, thanked Ms. Albarus and her staff for “choosing to reinvest in Jamaica and Jamaicans, by providing much-needed support for our involuntarily repatriated nationals”.

“I take this opportunity to reiterate that the Government of Jamaica remains committed to supporting all Jamaicans and will continue to work with our partners to this end. The Government of Jamaica remains eternally grateful to all those who have given and to those who continue to give to Jamaica and fellow Jamaicans,” the State Minister added.