Students Encouraged to Continue Observing Safety Protocols

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, is encouraging students to continue being compliant with the safety measures at their schools.

This follows the full return of students to face-to-face classes on Monday (March 7).

“We’re pleading [and] encouraging students to continue to wear their masks in the classroom. There should be no exception in terms of the mask-wearing, temperature checks and sanitisation,” she emphasised as she addressed stakeholders at a recent virtual town hall.

Minister Williams disclosed that the Ministry is aiming to send out an additional 400,000 masks to schools as well as purchasing additional COVID-19 test kits.

“In preparation for the resumption, we would have given schools some additional financial support, so that they can replenish their stock of sanitisers and to get furniture, especially the high schools. [We] will also continue to deliver desks and chairs to our primary schools,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Williams said she is aware of the physical-distancing concerns, and that in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, they are monitoring the schools closely, following the relaxation of the rules.

“We know that some cafeterias will be open and we’re asking the students to try not to crowd the place. We know that sometimes they only get a certain number of minutes to get there, but as best as possible, we’re asking you to be organised,” the Minister urged.