Student Participation in Annual JCDC Festival Competitions Remains High

Student participation in the annual Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) festival of the performing arts remains high.
Acting JCDC Executive Director, Marjorie Leyden-Kirton, told JIS News that student involvement is back to pre-pandemic levels, as schools are eager to return to the national stage.
She said there have been close to 7,000 entries for the various competitions this year.
“My last count was 6,834, up to the time we went into parish finals [on March 1]. So, yes, the participation is good,” Mrs. Leyden-Kirton said.
She noted that the annual JCDC competitions are among the tools used to preserve Jamaica’s cultural expressions.
“We have used the schools as one of our major community organisations that we help to preserve who we are. Yes, we have them participating in all the subject areas,” Mrs. Leyden Kirton told JIS News.
The Executive Director said the agency is also keen on ensuring that persons within the schools are trained and given the necessary support to maintain the authenticity of the art forms.
“We do provide training. Workshops are one of our major ways of training the talents that come to the performing arts competitions,” she said.
Acting JCDC Director for Marketing and Promotions, Michelle Naraysingh, said the agency engages specialists for the respective subject areas.
“So, there is speech, music, drama, theatre, traditional folk forms and dance. Each specialist goes through a rigorous routine across the parishes to ensure that the teachers are trained,” she pointed out.
Ms. Naraysingh said the JCDC also provides reviews of performances.
“We provide feedback and guidance to the students as well. So, it’s not just the teachers in the schools that receive this training from these specialists,” she said.