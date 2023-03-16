Sport Minister Hails Late Former National Women’s Basketball Player

Late Jamaican basketballer, Simone Edwards, has been hailed as the “perfect example” of individuals who have not allowed their humble beginnings to prevent them from attaining success.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, made the comment while addressing a Service of Thanksgiving for the former national women’s basketball team representative, at the University of Technology (UTech) in St. Andrew on Wednesday (March 15).

Ms. Grange said that in addition to standing tall physically, Ms. Edwards reached “amazing heights’ in the sport in Jamaica, and on the international scene.

“Not only was she a tower of strength on the basketball courts in Europe, Israel, and the United States, she also sought to strengthen, in many ways, those around her. She was a kind and giving person,” Ms. Grange indicated.

The Minister said she kept in close contact with Ms. Edwards during her illness, pointing out that she cherishes the late athlete’s book: ‘Unstoppable: A Memoir of Adversity, Perseverance and Triumph’.

Ms. Edwards was a member of the inaugural Seattle Storm team, based in Washington, which competed in the United States (US) Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) League.

She held the distinction of being the first Jamaican and Caribbean player to take part in the League, and won the WNBA Championship with the Storm in 2004.

Prior to this, Ms. Edwards gained prominence representing teams in Italy, Hungary, Spain and Israel.

Under her captaincy, Jamaica’s women won the Caribbean Basketball Tournament for the first time in 2014.

Ms. Edwards also coached Jamaica’s women’s basketball team, served as an Assistant Coach at Radford University in 2007, and Assistant Coach at George Mason University from 2008 to 2011.

She founded the Simone4Children Foundation, which provides educational support, including school supplies, social skills, scholarships, financial assistance, clothing, and mentoring.

In 2017, she was bestowed with the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Officer (OD) by the Government of Jamaica.

“Simone Edwards was a star player. But a huge part of her legacy will be her willingness to help with the advancement of others. She was a patriot who accomplished much, but never forgot her homeland… her roots. She has been quoted as saying that after all, she is ‘just a girl from Kingston’,” Ms. Grange said.