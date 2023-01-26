Stroke Survivor Gets New Home

Tears streamed down Moveta Clarke’s cheeks as she prepared to receive the keys to her new home in Rosemary Castle, St. Catherine, from Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness on Wednesday (Jan. 25).

The tears were a tangible expression of the joy, relief and gratitude she felt at finally having safe shelter for her family, which includes her 21-year old daughter and grandson.

For years, the 52-year-old three-time stroke survivor has had to endure substandard living conditions including inadequate bathroom facilities and a leaking roof.

“You don’t want to be in that house when rain is falling. We’d have to pull away everything…one day the rain fell when I wasn’t there and when I came home, I couldn’t sleep on my bed,” she told JIS News.

Ms. Clarke said that the three-bedroom unit, built under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) at a cost of approximately $6.5 million, signals a fresh start for her family.

“Thank you so much, I will most definitely take care of it,” she pledged.

Ms. Clarke’s daughter, Kimberly McNeil, noted that during Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the house was “washed out.”

“At that time, we got help to re-do the floors and to [do some repairs] but the house was still leaking… I feel good about this [new home], especially because my son doesn’t have to shower outside anymore because he’s always scared,” she told JIS News.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Holness, who has responsibility for Housing, said the Government is working to regularise and upgrade communities while addressing the social problems that may exist.

“We do have an urban renewal element of the Ministry of (Economic Growth and Job Creation) where we look at replacing some of these zinc fences and improving the aesthetics and the visual quality that we see in the communities, so we will do some work on that,” he said.

Member of Parliament for St. Catherine East Central, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, in his remarks, lauded the NSHP, noting that the programme also provides employment opportunities for young people.

He noted that during the three-month period to construct Ms. Clarke’s house, “more than 50 young men were employed and getting decent wages.”

“One of the young men, who’s a supervisor, is also a student at the University of Technology and he was able to use the funds he received as the supervisor to help pay for his education,” Mr. Terrelonge pointed out.

Persons in need of social housing are encouraged to contact their Member of Parliament for assistance to apply.