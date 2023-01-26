Advertisement
PHOTOS: PM Hands Over House in Callaloo Mews

Housing
January 26, 2023
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left) looks on while New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) beneficiary, Judith Noble, raises her hand in praise, after entering her brand new three-bedroom house in Callaloo Mews on Wednesday (Jan.25). Others from left are Chairperson for the Oversight Committee, NSHP, Judith Robb Walters and Member of Parliament, St. Andrew Western, Anthony Hylton. The house, built at a cost of approximately $5.4 million, will also accommodate Ms. Noble’s children and grandchildren.
