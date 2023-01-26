PHOTOS: PM Hands Over House in Callaloo Mews

JIS News
home » JIS News » Housing
Advertisements
Photo of the day
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right) shares a hug with beneficiary under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP), Moveta Clarke (centre) after she signed the social contract for her new three-bedroom home in Rosemary Castle, St. Catherine, during the hand over ceremony on Wednesday (Jan. 25). Sharing the moment is Member of Parliament, St. Catherine East Central, Hon. Alando Terrelonge.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Housing
January 26, 2023
Finance & Public Service
January 26, 2023
Legal and Constitutional Affairs
January 26, 2023
Health & Wellness
January 25, 2023
JIS radio
January 26, 2023
House Matters | Presented by: Jayda Francis
January 26, 2023
Feature | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
January 25, 2023
JIS News | Presented by: Antony Morgan
Get the facts