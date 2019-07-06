STI Policy to be Promulgated this Financial Year

The Government is working to promulgate the Science, Technology and

Innovation (STI) Policy during this financial year.

Science, Energy and Technology, Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the

disclosure while addressing the Scientific Research Council’s (SRC) National Science

and Technology (S&T) Fair held on July 4, at the entity’s Hope Gardens complex, St.

Andrew.

She said that the policy is a major component under outcome 11 of the National

Development Plan: Vision 2030, which seeks to create a technology-enabled society

by integrating science and technology into all aspects of national development.

Noting that S&T can be used to change the society, Mrs. Williams said “it is

our duty, as a Government, to tap into this potential and create an enabling

environment in which ideas and innovations can fly”.

She pointed to the need for more of Jamaica’s women and girls to pursue

academic studies and careers in the areas of science, technology, engineering and

mathematics (STEM).

“I want to encourage girls everywhere to get more involved in science and

technology and pursue STEM careers. Understand that there is a space for you in the

world of science,” she noted.

The National Science and Technology Fair provides an avenue for students to

display their innovation and benefit from technical support from the SRC to move

their ideas towards commercialisation.

Some 32 primary, secondary and tertiary institutions participated in this year’s

event, showcasing 35 projects in the areas of education; agriculture; food and agro-

processing; energy; information and communications technology (ICT) and

electronics, with special focus on cybersecurity; health and safety; and sports/athletics.