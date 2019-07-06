Jamaica to Host Chicos (JIS)

Jamaica has been selected to host the Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference and

Operations Summit (CHICOS), scheduled for November 14 to 15, 2019, at the Secrets

Wild Orchid, Montego Bay in St. James.

The event is expected to attract some 300 attendees who are interested in

hospitality development in the Caribbean.

CHICO S is the premier industry conference for the region and brings together

governmental representatives, opinion leaders, developers, bankers and other lenders,

tourism officials, investment funds, hotel brand executives, individuals/companies

seeking investors for their tourism projects, public and private institutions.

Speaking with JIS News , Manager, Tourism and Services at Jamaica Promotions

Corporation (JAMPRO), Carol Straw, noted that the conference will focus heavily on

investment in the leisure tourism area.

“The whole ecosystem will be there and the whole idea is to look at the regional

and international trends that are affecting the industry and meet with the various

representatives and companies to get them thinking about Jamaica and to actively look at

investments here,” Miss Straw highlighted.

She said that the conference is spearheaded by HVS, a leading global hospitality

advisory company that is well respected in the tourism circuit.

The entity stages the investment conference every year in a different destination,

with Jamaica winning the bid to host this year’s staging.

JAMPRO will be hosting the conference in conjunction with the AM Resorts and

Apple Leisure Group, as well as the Ministry of Tourism and its agencies, Jamaica

Tourist Board (JTB) and Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).