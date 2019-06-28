Steps Being Taken To Implement Auditor General’s Recommendations On Petrojam

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, says steps are being taken to implement the recommendations from the Auditor General's Report on Petrojam.

She said that focus will be placed on providing greater oversight of the State-owned refinery and ensuring that there is strict adherence to the procurement guidelines.

“The Auditor General found that [the Ministry] and parent company, Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) operated almost hands-off. This, since we’ve been there, has not and will no longer be the case going forward. The oversight will be deliberate and persistent,” Mrs. Williams said.

She was speaking at a press conference at Jamaica House on June 27, to reveal the findings of the Petrojam review committee.

The Auditor General’s Report on Petrojam was tabled in the House of Representatives in December 2018. The audit revealed a number of deficiencies, which have since been brought to the attention of the management of PCJ and Petrojam.

The Petrojam Review Committee, chaired by Chris Zacca, put forward 12 recommendations, including that the Government consider transferring active management of the refinery and terminal to the private sector, and commission a petroleum industry enterprise team to chart a course for the Government’s exit from the operational management of the State-owned refinery.