PM Holness Keynote Speaker for Cayman Islands 60th Anniversary of Constitution Celebrations

Prime Minister Andrew Holness will make an official working visit to the neighbouring Cayman Islands.

Prime Minister Holness was specially invited to be the keynote speaker for the commemoration of the Cayman Islands 60th Anniversary of its first written Constitution.

The celebrations will take place from June 28 – 30.

In inviting Prime Minister Holness, the Premier of the Cayman Islands Alden McLaughlin said Jamaica and the Cayman Islands share a common history that goes beyond being neighbours which goes back almost 300 years.

Given the invitation, Prime Minister Holness left the island this afternoon (Friday, June 28) for George Town, Grand Cayman.

Prime Minister Holness will give the main address at the 60th anniversary celebrations of the written constitution of Cayman and attend a series of bilateral engagements.

Prime Minister Holness will attend the opening celebrations this evening.

On Saturday, in addition to engagements with officials in the Cayman Islands, Prime Minister Holness will meet with Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State for the Overseas Territories.

The PM will also meet with the Jamaican diaspora in Cayman on Saturday.

The Government of Cayman estimates that at least 40% of the Caymanian population have roots in Jamaica.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Holness will attend the thanksgiving service for the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Cayman Islands among other engagements.

The Prime Minister is supported by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz and Press Secretary, Naomi Francis.

Prime Minister Holness will return to the island on Sunday, June 30.

During his absence, Dr Horace Chang, Minister of National Security will be in charge of Government.