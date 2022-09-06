Steady Start to New School Year – Minister

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, says schools across the country were off to a steady start on the first day of the new 2022/2023 academic year, which began on Monday, September 5.

Addressing journalists in Springfield, Westmoreland, on the day that signalled the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that all schools returned to in-class learning at the start of a new school year, Mrs. Williams indicated that aside from a few hiccups in certain sections of the island, students and teaching staff, for the most part, were ready for a return to the classrooms.

“School started back pretty smoothly, except there are certain parts of the island, for example in St. Thomas, because of the massive roadwork situation that’s happening there,” the Minister outlined.

“There was another situation that the Ministry of Education is investigating, but from all indications, from the many pictures that we got from across the region and from our Regional Directors and from other persons, the first day of the new school year got off to a good start,” she added.

In the parish of Westmoreland, schools reopened to thousands of students at the basic, primary and secondary levels, who all anticipated a return to classes.

At Petersfield High School in the parish, grade-seven orientation was taking place for some 300 newly enrolled students.

Principal, Roan Green, told JIS News that the session was to get the boys and girls acquainted with the school rules and expectations as well as to meet parents that accompanied them.

“We were going through things, for example, rules and regulations by our Dean of Discipline, our guidance department and nurse addressing COVID-19 protocols, because we still have to enforce those. We have presenters from outside coming to just explain to them how to transition from the primary level to the secondary level, because that doesn’t come easy for every child,” he explained.

“So, it is a very good start to the school year, because we are seeing the numbers [and] we are hoping that it will continue for the week,” he added.

It was similar at Coke’s View Primary School in the Galloway District, where parents were busy helping teaching staff get students settled in and even joined in devotion.

Parent, Egbert Francis, said that he had to be there for the first day of school, because he had three children simultaneously enrolled. He noted that they are in grades three, five and six.

“So, I make sure I am present this morning [and] play my role as a father. They were upbeat to be back in class this morning. I spoke with the principal, I spoke with the grade-six teacher, and I am supposed to come to PTA meeting on Friday at one o’clock,” he pointed out.

At Haddo Primary and Infant School, Principal, Rochelle McGregor-Smith, indicated that despite a shortage of staff, things went smoothly on the first morning. Students and parents had their temperature check upon entering the compound and were encouraged to wear their masks.

Mrs. McGregor-Smith said every grade was present, except grades two and four that would come in on Tuesday, September 6.

“They (students) are happy to be back. They are excited, they have been longing to come back to school,” she said.