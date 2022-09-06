St. James Schools Record Smooth Start to New Academic Year

Adelphi Primary School and Goodwill Primary and Infant School in rural St. James were among the institutions in the parish recording smooth starts to the 2022/23 academic year, which commenced on Monday (September 5).

Both schools, which boast immaculate compounds, had their full cadre of students in attendance.

Principal of Adelphi Primary School, Marlon Campbell, told JIS News that the institution prepared diligently for the new year.

“There were many [initiatives] and [they] took a lot of time and dedication, in terms of getting our school prepared for the new set of students coming in. One of the big projects that we undertook this year, which was done during the [summer] holidays up until last week, was to put in brand-new windows,” he highlighted.

Mr. Campbell advised that the school also received some furniture for which space was being created to accommodate these.

We have done a great deal in terms of cleaning up the place [as well as] rearranging furniture for the new classes,” Mr. Campbell said.

The Principal said while the school, which has nearly 100 enrolled students, continues to experience space constraints, he remains optimistic these will be rectified soon.

“Hopefully, in the near future, we will be able to add another block that can accommodate some new classes as well as an office, a computer room, and a library,” he pointed out.

Mr. Campbell said despite space concerns, the school remains keen on enrolling as many students as possible. Approximately 20 new students have, so far, registered at the institution this year.

He indicated that students and staff are anticipating a great academic year, adding that the administration is looking to “get our name and brand out there in terms of entering different competitions; so, you will be hearing about Adelphi more in the future”.

Meanwhile, parents have welcomed developments at the school under Mr. Campbell’s leadership.

Winston Nylons, whose son attends the institution, commended the principal for being hardworking, while giving his approval for the infrastructural improvements being undertaken.

Another parent, Catrena Wright, whose three children attended the school, stated that the principal and teachers are performing well, and hopes the trend continues throughout the year.

Over at Goodwill Primary and Infant School, Principal, Camille Hoarde, told JIS News that preparations for the new year were challenging, particularly due to the shortage of furniture at the institution.

Ms. Hoarde said staffing issues at the school, which has a student enrolment of 166, has resulted in the merging of grades two and three, while grades four and five are being supervised by one teacher due to another being on leave.

She noted, however, that painting, and building and furniture repairs were done in preparation for the resumption of school.

“We [also] ensured that we got sufficient water. We have about 10 [water] tanks here because we have a water issue. A community business, Kent Industries Limited, assisted us [in getting water] and we got some from the National Water Commission [as well],” she said.

Ms. Hoarde said as a result of the water issues in the community, the school is looking to implement a water-harvesting project.