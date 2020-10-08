Stay-at-Home Age Limit Lowered to 65

The Government has lowered the age limit for persons to stay at home from 70 to 65 years.

The measure is in keeping with the Government’s efforts to control community spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to protect the most vulnerable from the virus.

“Persons 65 years and older must continue to stay at home but will be allowed to leave home once each day for the necessities of life. Given the high vulnerability of persons in this age group, particularly those with comorbidities, I cannot overemphasise the importance of strict adherence,” said Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

He was speaking during Tuesday’s (October 6) siting of the House of Representatives at the Jamaica Conference Centre.

Prime Minister Holness said that most of the persons who have died from COVID-19 are 65 years and older.

He noted, however, that while persons in this age group need to be extra careful, so too do younger people.

“While younger persons may sometimes be asymptomatic… they can inadvertently infect others; they can inadvertently spread the virus in particular to vulnerable populations, such as those persons 65 and older,” he pointed out.

Mr. Holness pointed out that young people are not invincible, as they are being infected and have also died.

“While many persons recover completely within a few weeks, some persons, even those who had mild versions of the disease, continue to experience lingering symptoms after their initial recovery,” he added.

Although COVID-19 is seen as a disease that primarily affects the lungs, it can damage many other organs as well, which may increase the risk of long-term health problems.

“We all need to remember that COVID-19 is a new disease, so very little is known about the longer-term implications of the virus. Why take the chance? Why take the risk?” Mr. Holness stressed.