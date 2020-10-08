15-Person Limit on Public Gatherings Still in Effect

The 15-person limit on public gatherings will remain in place until October 31 as the Government continues its efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), which is now in the community transmission phase.

This was stated by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, during the sitting of the House of Representatives on Tuesday (October 6) at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

He also noted that the provision of public transportation by motor car being limited to one person less than the maximum number of persons allowed to be carried under the relevant licence will remain until October 31, 2020.

“The ban on funerals and parties or events will continue until October 31, 2020. Burials will continue to be allowed with strict observation and enforcement of the 15-person rule,” Mr. Holness said.

He added that normal church or religious services operating in compliance with the established protocols have worked well and may continue.

However, congregants are being reminded that gatherings in excess of 15 persons are not allowed outside the place of worship.

Businesses are also being encouraged to facilitate persons to work from home if they are able to do so.

The following categories of employees may request the employer’s permission to work from home: employees who are immunocompromised with underlying illnesses that are not under control and cannot be in an environment where many persons are gathered and this is certified by a doctor; and employees who have no suitable arrangements available to care for a child, for an elderly or ill family member, or for a person with a disability.

“Employers who grant employees permission to work from home must do so without imposing any adverse consequences to the employee,” the Prime Minister said.