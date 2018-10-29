STATIN to Host Statistics Stakeholder Workshop

Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) Director General, Carol Coy, speaking at a Jamaica Information Service Think Tank. + - Photo: Donald De La Haye Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) Director General, Carol Coy, speaking at a Jamaica Information Service Think Tank. Story Highlights Ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of Government involved in the production and dissemination of statistics will participate in a workshop from October 30 to November 1 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Spearheaded by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN), the three-day event will also include persons from academia, the private sector and other major users of statistics.

A key objective of the workshop is to discuss matters and concerns regarding preparation of the National Strategy for the Development of Statistics (NSDS) for Jamaica.



The NSDS will facilitate greater harmonisation among agencies that produce statistics, reduce duplication, and enable the national statistical system to better respond to the increased demand for information.

STATIN’s Director General, Carol Coy, said that the upcoming event will be a follow-up planning workshop, continuing on discussions and work that commenced at the initial workshop in July 2017.

“This workshop will see us continuing the collaborative efforts to develop the strategy, discuss and work on what it is that we need to do; [and] examine the shortcomings, the financial needs and the capacity development needs of the production of statistics across agencies,” she outlined.

The Director General said the workshop will entail presentations and working groups focusing on the three broad thematic areas from which statistics are produced – social, economic and environment.

“So we are building a framework for action as we create this blueprint for the development of statistics in Jamaica,” she further noted, adding that the NSDS document is expected to be finalised by mid-2019.

“Once we have developed this (document), then we have to get the buy-in from other data producers and users before we move forward in carrying it to Cabinet,” Miss Coy informed.

She added that “coming out of this, we can move forward in the production of statistics, so that Jamaicans can have more information in order to make more decisions based on data and not on judgement”.

Representatives from Partnership in Statistics for Development in the 21st Century (PARIS21) will be guiding proceedings during the workshop and providing an overview to the MDAs on what a national strategy for development of statistics entails.

PARIS21 is a global partnership of national, regional and international statistics experts and policymakers seeking to improve evidence-based decision-making in developing countries.

“One of its (PARIS21) core programmes is to support developing countries in the design, implementation and monitoring of statistics, and this will allow developing countries like Jamaica to better respond to the increased demand for data,” Miss Coy noted.

Jamaica is one of the PARIS21 priority countries for NSDS support.