Reggae Girlz Friendly in UK A Tribute to Windrush Generation

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, engages with High Commissioner to London, His Excellency Seth George Ramocan (left); and International reggae artist Freddy McGregor. Occasion was a reception before the start of Sunday’s (October 28) friendly football match between the Reggae Girlz and England’s Nottingham Forest Ladies in City Ground, Nottingham. The Jamaicans won the match 3-0. + - Photo: Vivienne Siva Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, engages with High Commissioner to London, His Excellency Seth George Ramocan (left); and International reggae artist Freddy McGregor. Occasion was a reception before the start of Sunday’s (October 28) friendly football match between the Reggae Girlz and England’s Nottingham Forest Ladies in City Ground, Nottingham. The Jamaicans won the match 3-0. Story Highlights Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, has hailed Sunday’s (October 28) friendly football match between the Reggae Girlz and England’s Nottingham Forest Ladies, as a fitting tribute to the Windrush Generation.

The football match, which was held at the City Ground, Nottingham, was won by the Reggae Girlz 3-0.





Minister Johnson Smith, who was speaking at a reception prior to the start of the match, said that the Reggae Girlz “embody the same grit, determination and hard-working nature that is at the heart and spirit of the… “many men and women of the Windrush Generation who have contributed to the development of a post-war Britain”.

The reception was also used to launch the Jamaican High Commission’s Windrush Legacy Publication.

High Commissioner to London, His Excellency Seth George Ramocan, explained that the publication, entitled ‘Celebrating the Jamaican Legacy’, recognises the achievements of 500 persons of Jamaican heritage who have significantly contributed to the development of the United Kingdom (UK). It will be available in hard copy and electronic formats.

The match was part of Nottingham Forest Football Club’s Windrush commemoration, which was the first such activity to be undertaken by a football club.

The event was attended by nearly 4,000 spectators and was the largest attendance for a Nottingham Forest Ladies competition.

The turnout was also a UEFA record for a women’s friendly match. In attendance were Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) President, Michael Ricketts; and other executives; officials from the Nottingham Forest Football Club, as well as a wide cross section of the Jamaican diaspora from across the UK.

International reggae artist Freddy McGregor sang the Jamaican National Anthem at the start of the match and performed to an enthusiastic audience during the half-time break and at the end of the match.

High Commissioner Ramocan acknowledged with appreciation the kind support of Nottingham Forest Football Club, Jamaica National Bank and The Voice newspaper.