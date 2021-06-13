State-Of-The-Art Kitchen For Lucea Infirmary

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has commenced the construction of a new state-of-the-art kitchen at the Lucea Infirmary in Hanover, at a cost of $12 million.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie who visited the construction site on June 10, said the facility will replace the age-old kitchen, which has been ordered closed by the Hanover Public Health Department.

“This old kitchen is more than 80 years old. The public health department came in and has recommended strongly that the kitchen is of no further use. They have allowed us to make some adjustments to make it usable and we have done that,” he noted.

Minister McKenzie told JIS News that upon completion, the kitchen will be outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment and will provide a proper environment for the preparation of meals for the residents.

Meanwhile, Structural Engineer in the Ministry, Ray Mullings said the 800 square feet kitchen is being constructed, based on recommendations from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“One of the recommendations that they gave is [the need for] easy to clean surfaces, so tiling, walls, counter space and things like that. There will be stainless steel finishes so that it maintains the health recommendations,” he informed.

“Currently we have a dilapidated food storage area with walls shedding, so we will have a new food storage area at the back in close proximity to the [new] kitchen, so there will be easy access and circulation for users of the kitchen,” he added.

He estimates that the structure, will be completed within another two months, following which, it will be furnished.

For her part, Acting Matron at the Lucea Infirmary, Kayon Dyer said that the construction of the new kitchen is a welcome move.

She stated the new facility, will provide a comfortable environment for the delivery of high-quality service in caring for the 45 residents at the facility.

“I am elated knowing that we will have a new kitchen for the residents of the infirmary and also for my kitchen staff to work in a more comfortable environment. I know it will be used for its purpose, so we are most definitely happy about that,” Ms. Dyer stated.

Construction on the kitchen commenced in May.