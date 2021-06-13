Increase In Hotel Rooms For Trelawny

The Tourism room stock in Trelawny is poised for yet another uptick, with the proposed Sun Rise Reef development in Duncans Bay, near Falmouth.

Developers, Atelier-Vidal Limited and partner, Coast and Land Aesthetic Development Limited say, the project will build out a collection of exclusive beach front villas, condominium residences and over-water suites.

The Duncans Bay community is also expected to benefit from the resulting upgrade in the road network and security infrastructure.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation on June 10, the developers Vidal Dowding and Anthony Grannum unveiled plans for the development, which spreads across 12.5 acres of beach front lots.

Mr. Dowding explained that Sun Rise Reef is intended to be a catalyst that will uplift the Duncan’s Bay area.

“We aim to give back to the community and assist with developing some of the shared infrastructure that will be used to service both Sunrise Reef and Duncans Bay,” he said.

For his part, Chairman of the Corporation, Councillor Colin Gager, welcomed the new development.

He said the Trelawny Municipal Corporation stood ready to lend its support to any development that will improve the parish’s tourism product, provided employment opportunities and boost its economy.

However, he warned that much care must be taken by all developers to protect the area’s ecosystems.

Construction of Sun Rise Reef is projected to start in May 2022, and will last for 18 months. The eco-friendly development, was designed by architectural firm Atelier-Vidal.