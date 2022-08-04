State-of-the-Art Equipment Provided in St. Elizabeth to Help Prevent Flooding

The cleaning of tributaries (rivers and streams) in the upper and lower Black River Morass and drains in other areas in St. Elizabeth is to be managed, to reduce the risk of flooding in the parish.
This will be done through the acquisition of a 46,000-pound state-of-the-art $82.89-million amphibious excavator, which was commissioned by Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., at Rocky Hill, St. Elizabeth, on August 3.
The National Irrigation Commission (NIC) will be responsible for managing and maintaining the excavator, which is expected to clean more than 42,000 metres of drains annually in the parish.
In his address, Mr. Charles Jr. indicated that the excavator puts St. Elizabeth in a state of “readiness” to mitigate the impact of flooding on farmlands and communities, caused by climate change and other factors.
“You’re looking on a piece of equipment that is built to be able to manoeuvre soft terrain, to go down into the river and into the swamps,” the Minister explained.
“This is the kind of equipment that we need, so that we can do the work but do it in a way that has a massive, positive, continuous consistent impact,” he added.
Mr. Charles Jr. noted that numerous areas in the parish are to benefit from the excavator, including Elim River, Windsor Canal, Dover, Grosmont River, Braes River, Thornton, YS River, Georges Valley River, Barton Springs and others.
“I am confident that this investment is the right investment. It is worth it and it is going to reap immeasurable success for river drainage in Black River and across St. Elizabeth, and for all the farmers and their households,” he outlined.
For his part, NIC’s Chief Executive Officer, Jospeh Gyles, indicated that a robust maintenance programme will be implemented and maintained to safeguard “this asset”.
He noted that this is necessary to enhance the longevity of the excavator, to improve the quality of its output and maintain above-standard service delivery.
“This piece of equipment is, without doubt, an invaluable addition to the National Irrigation Commission’s fleet, as it propels our ability to maintain the entire drainage area in St. Elizabeth and, by extension, Western Jamaica,” Mr. Gyles said.