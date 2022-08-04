Ministry Launches RJ Training Programme for Cohort 2022

The Ministry of Justice has launched its National Restorative Justice (RJ) Hybrid Facilitators’ Training Programme for Cohort 2022.

The programme will equip 183 Jamaicans with skills in restorative justice for a period of two months from August to October 2022.

Restorative Justice (RJ) is an alternative method of dispute resolution, where all the parties with a stake in a particular offence come together to resolve collectively, how to deal with the aftermath of the crime.

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, who addressed the virtual launch, today (August 4), encouraged participants to remain committed to completing the programme.

“There is a huge and challenging task in Jamaica, and restorative justice must play an important part in addressing it. It is important that we use all available and appropriate facilities to get people to live peacefully and in harmony. Participants will be trained over nine weeks to impart the skills that will help to resolve conflict and to help heal the many injuries, harm and wrongdoing that occur daily,” he said.

Mr. Chuck also said the restorative justice programme has enjoyed a success rate of more than 80 per cent for cases referred by Judges.

“When matters are referred from communities, the success rate is over 60 per cent. RJ and its successes are not well known, and we need Jamaica to know that RJ is a successful mechanism to engage for conflicts,” he said.

Coordinator of the Restorative Justice Programme, Andriene Lindsay, said she is excited about the journey participants will embark on to become facilitators.

“Being a facilitator is a rewarding experience. At the moment, the programme has around 40 staff members across the island in 20 centres offering RJ services. You, the participants, will help us on this journey to impact Jamaicans around the island. I want you to sit back and immerse yourselves in the journey you are about to go on,” she said.

The launch also saw presentations from past participants in the programme, who are now facilitators, sharing testimonials on the Programme and their experiences, so far, working in the field.

Restorative Justice Facilitator at the August Town RJ Centre, Racquel McLean, said participants will have an intense programme of activities in preparation for their responsibilities.

“We want you to focus, not to miss sessions and to expect heavy material to be delivered over the course. I want you to remember that although the material is a lot, it is doable once you preread and take your notes. It is your duty to stay the course,” she said.

Facilitator at the Spanish Town Restorative Justice Centre, Alrick Reid, said participants can expect to see how the work of the programme can transform communities.

“You are going to see how important the programme is to nation-building and personal development. I like engaging youth, so I focus my energies on all the Youth Conferences and Sensitisation Sessions. The expression we are getting from the Youth is that the Programme can change lives. I personally believe RJ can transform workplaces, churches and communities,” he said.

Restorative justice focuses on holding the offender accountable in a more meaningful way. The process aims to repair the harm caused by the offence, helps to reintegrate the offender into the community and helps to achieve a sense of healing for both the victim and the community.