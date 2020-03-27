Staff Of Primary School In St. Catherine Prepare Meals For Students

Story Highlights Staff at the St. Catherine-based Grateful Hill Primary School have volunteered and are preparing and distributing cooked meals to their students while regular classes are suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The activity is being carried out three days each week by teachers and the ancillary workers for the more than 80 young learners who are on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) as well as other students.

Principal of the school, George Moodie, told JIS News that they combine the support provided by Nutrition Products Limited, and other food products stocked by the school, to ensure that the students are provided with meals that the institution would have been giving them during regular school days, because the academic standards must remain high.

Staff at the St. Catherine-based Grateful Hill Primary School have volunteered and are preparing and distributing cooked meals to their students while regular classes are suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The activity is being carried out three days each week by teachers and the ancillary workers for the more than 80 young learners who are on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) as well as other students.

Principal of the school, George Moodie, told JIS News that they combine the support provided by Nutrition Products Limited, and other food products stocked by the school, to ensure that the students are provided with meals that the institution would have been giving them during regular school days, because the academic standards must remain high.

He said four teachers use their personal cars for the distribution, while adhering to the social distancing protocol.

“We are trying our best to ensure that the students receive the hot meals while school is out. The teachers are sacrificing because the children need our care,” Mr. Moodie said.

He noted that some of the teachers travel from Clarendon and Kingston to the school, which is a testament of their commitment to prepare well-rounded students.

Along with the provision of meals, the school has set up a WhatsApp group for the transmission of lessons and guidance to parents who are without regular Internet service.

The Principal said since 2012, the institution has been enjoying a 90 per cent placement in traditional high schools, and there is a resolve to maintain and surpass that achievement.

“We want to hit even 100 per cent. We cannot let go, so we have bonded as a family to ensure that we maintain the stability of education in our school,” he emphasised.

For her part, Vice Principal of the school, Alicia Wilson, said the students are overjoyed to see their teachers, and if it were not for the observance of social distancing, serving of the meals would have been like a reunion.

She pointed out that community members use social media to express their appreciation.

“We use this medium as well to outline to the students some of the things that they should do at home, such as the washing of hands, drinking water, and doing their school work. It lifts our spirits to see them, and to do this for them,” Miss Wilson said.