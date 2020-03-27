Social Security Minister Says Jamaicans With Special Needs Main Priority

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, says Jamaicans with special needs, such as the elderly and persons with disabilities, continue to be the main priority for the Ministry.

“We are, therefore, making an impassioned plea for the most vulnerable in the society, their families and caregivers, to exercise care and caution to protect themselves from the coronavirus (COVID-19),” the Minister told JIS News.

She is calling on all Jamaicans to be aware and to follow the instructions from the health authorities, to wash and sanitise their hands regularly and practise social distancing.

Persons who may have queries or special needs assistance can contact the Ministry toll-free on the COVID-19 emergency line at 888-429-5657-9 or WhatsApp at 876-582-8988.