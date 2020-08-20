St. Thomas Parish Court offering reduced services due to COVID-19

Effective tomorrow (Friday, August 21, 2020), the St. Thomas Parish Court will be offering reduced services to the public due to the COVID-19 situation in the parish. This decision was taken to protect the health and well-being of our staff and also those persons who must visit the court for various reasons.

As a result of the reduced services, the St. Thomas Parish Court will only be hearing emergency matters only. Emergency matters are classified as:

• Matters under the Proceeds of Crime Act relating to cash detention and seizures;

• Matters under the Financial Investigations Divisions Act;

• Matters under the Interception of Communications Act;

• Matters under the Mutual Assistance (Criminal Matters) Act

• Matters under the Terrorism Prevention Act;

• Matters involving residential security;

• Matters involving custody of children whether or not implicating The Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction;

• Matters that are time sensitive such as expiration of limitation period

Any emergency hearing or matter deemed fit for hearing by the judge will be heard by telephone, video conferencing or by other electronic means between the hours of 10:00 am and 4:00 pm. Additionally, habeas corpus applications will be transferred to the Supreme Court during the period of reduced services.

Normal operations at the St. Thomas Parish Court are expected to resume on Monday, September 07, 2020.

Chief Justice, the Honourable Mr. Justice Bryan Sykes OJ, CD, said “COVID-19 remains a threat to public health and now is not the time for us to become complacent. We must therefore redouble our efforts to prevent the spread of the virus by adhering to the COVID-19 protocols including wearing a mask and practising proper hygiene.”

Persons who had matters scheduled during the period of reduced services and those who need to access the St. Thomas Parish Court for emergencies are asked to contact the court at: 876-982-1711 or 876-613-8293 for further information. Persons may also visit our websites at www.cad.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm for information.