PHOTOS: Ministry of National Security Unveiling Ceremony

Prime Minister and Leader of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), and Leader of the People’s National Party (PNP), Dr. Peter Phillips, display copies of the Code of Political Conduct they signed during a ceremony held at Emancipation Park in St. Andrew on Wednesday (August 19). The Code governs the actions of the JLP, PNP and all other legitimate political parties in Jamaica and applies to all officials of political parties.

