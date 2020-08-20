JIS News
home » JIS News » National Security

PHOTOS: Ministry of National Security Unveiling Ceremony

National Security
August 20, 2020
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Dianne McIntosh (left), and Modernisation Projects Coordinator in the Office of the Cabinet, Melody Palmer, unveil the Ministry’s Vision and Mission Statements and Core Values, during a special ceremony held on Wednesday (August 19), at the Ministry’s Oxford Road address in Kingston.
Skip to content