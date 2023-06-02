St Mary Festival Queen Coronation on June 3

Persons are being encouraged to come out and support the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) St Mary Festival Queen Coronation on Saturday (June 3).
The event is slated for the St Mary Anglican Church Hall in Port Maria, St Mary, beginning at 8 p.m.
Admission is free. However, persons attending are required to have tickets to enter the venue. These are available at the JCDC Parish Office, 1 Stennett Street, Port Maria.
There will be a similar parish coronation in Clarendon on Saturday at Hotel Versalles.
“The support is needed to cheer on the young talented ladies this year, as JCDC seeks to create culturally aware ladies to represent the parish,” JCDC St. Mary Parish Manager, Tonya Maragh, told JIS News.
She said the contestants have received professional training in several areas, including public speaking, voice and diction, and interview techniques.
“Based on the training they have been exposed to, these are lifelong lessons that [will] carry them throughout their entire journey in life, whether it is an interview they have for a job or just interacting with people,” Ms. Maragh noted.
She said the training will also help them to be more culturally aware and to “improve their talents”.
Ms Maragh advised that Miss St. Mary Festival Queen 2022, Jody-Ann Howell, who is assisting with the training of the contestants, will hand over the crown to her successor on Saturday.
Cash and gift baskets will be given to all contestants, along with sectional prizes.
Event sponsors include Ruban Construction Boutique, Bunda and Sons Construction Limited, Supermed Family of Pharmacies, Giant Supermarket, Promoprint, D&R Woodcraft, Phoenix Vision Centre, B&M Essential Auto Imports Limited, Brawta and Glamz by Cotton Candy.
Among the guests expected to attend are Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and St. Mary South Eastern Member of Parliament, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn; and Mayor of Port Maria, Councillor Richard Creary.