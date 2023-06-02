Gov’t Commits to Issuing 20,000 Certificates of Title Over Three Years

The Government has committed to issuing 20,000 Certificates of Title over a three-year period under the National Land Titling Programme.
For the period ending March 31, 2023, the programme achieved an overall 74 per cent out-turn against the target of 14,400 Titles, with the issuance of 10,626 documents.
“Of this total, the Systematic Land Registration process produced 7,257 Titles,” Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, said during his contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on (Wednesday) May 31.
Mr. Warmington also informed that a priority project for the National Land Agency (NLA) this financial year is generating 1,000 titles for the National Irrigation Commission (NIC) Project.
He said the NLA, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the NIC, in conjunction with Geoland, will undertake the surveying, mapping, adjudication, valuation, and registration of 1,000 parcels of land in St Elizabeth.
Additionally, during the fiscal year, the NLA will award and sign the contract for e-titling software and finalise legislative amendments, with a view to launching the system in 2025.