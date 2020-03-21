St. James Steps Up COVID-19 Mitigation

The St. James Municipal Corporation has stepped up activities to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“I can report that we now have two portable wash basins located in Sam Sharpe Square. One is in front of the Montego Bay Cultural Centre and the other in front of the Labour and Social Security building,” said Mayor of Montego Bay and Chairman of the St. James Municipal Corporation, Councillor Homer Davis.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Disaster Preparedness, Hazard Mitigation and Safety Committee at the Corporation in Montego Bay on March 18.

Mayor Davis said that the municipality has employed eight town criers to sensitise citizens about best practices.

“[We] now have 100,000 leaflets in our possession and will start distribution. Each of the units on the road is given leaflets to be distributed in the various communities that they will be going through,” he noted.

In the meantime, Mayor Davis said he has given instruction for water trucks under the employ of the municipality to be properly sanitised.

“We’ve asked that (operators) go to the Bevin Avenue National Water Commission (NWC) plant where their trucks will be sanitised for the purpose of transporting water,” he noted.

He said that “no unit transporting water for the James Municipal Corporation can do so without that unit being certified. They must have something to show that the units are certified.”