St. James Police Officers Recognised for Their Excellent Service

Story Highlights Police officers in St. James were on Saturday (August 31), recognized for their exceptional service, at the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) St. James Division’s ‘Workers of Worth’ awards ceremony held at the White Witch of Rose Hall.

The policemen and women were recognised in the categories of Best Driver, Best Community Police Officer, and Most Outstanding Police Officer, among others.

The honourees are stationed across some 12 police stations and two police posts in St. James.

Speaking at the event, Commanding Officer of the St. James Police, Superintendent Vernon Ellis, noted that policing is a “unique service” that should not go unrecognized.

“[So] we decided to look at this type of ceremony that recognizes the work and the worth of our members,” Superintendent Ellis said.

He also encouraged friends and family members of the police force to stand by and support them.

For her part, President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Janet Silvera, outlined that the St. James Police are deserving of the recognition, as they have made tremendous sacrifices, particularly over the past two years.

“There is hardly a group in this country that deserves such an evening of recognition than you do. I am not only congratulating the awardees, but every single man and woman that continues to serve and protect this country,” she stated.