Jamaica has Lost a Business Giant – PM Holness

Story Highlights I offer my sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the Hon. Sameer Younis, OJ.

Mr Younis, who died yesterday (September 1) was a business giant who served Jamaica with distinction.

He worked tirelessly in the private sector to help build a better Jamaica.

I offer my sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the Hon. Sameer Younis, OJ.

Mr Younis, who died yesterday (September 1) was a business giant who served Jamaica with distinction.

He worked tirelessly in the private sector to help build a better Jamaica.

Indeed, as an entrepreneur for more than 50 years in Jamaica, Mr Younis helped to shape the local business environment.

He served as President of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, the Jamaica Manufacturers Association and in the leadership of several other private sector bodies and established the Sameer Younis Foundation to assist people in vulnerable communities.

His life through business and philanthropy was an example of impacting and empowering people.

Mr Younis was conferred with the national honor, the Order of Jamaica in 2013.

Jamaica has lost one of our great developers of the industry.

May his soul rest in peace.