St. James Municipal Corporation Rewards Students for Academic Excellence

Story Highlights The St. James Municipal Corporation has recognised five students from the parish for excellence in academics and sports.

During the Corporation’s regular monthly meeting held in Montego Bay on March 14, the students, who are beneficiaries of the Poor Relief Department, were presented with gift baskets and showered with accolades.

They are Montego Bay High School students Abena Purrier and Toni-Ann Cowan, for outstanding performance in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination; Herbert Morrison Technical High School student, Sheree Blake, for performance in CSEC and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE); Green Pond High School student, Chadaine Blagrove, for football and athletics; and Enreika Blagrove, who is attending the University of the West Indies (UWI).

The St. James Municipal Corporation has recognised five students from the parish for excellence in academics and sports.

During the Corporation’s regular monthly meeting held in Montego Bay on March 14, the students, who are beneficiaries of the Poor Relief Department, were presented with gift baskets and showered with accolades.

They are Montego Bay High School students Abena Purrier and Toni-Ann Cowan, for outstanding performance in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination; Herbert Morrison Technical High School student, Sheree Blake, for performance in CSEC and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE); Green Pond High School student, Chadaine Blagrove, for football and athletics; and Enreika Blagrove, who is attending the University of the West Indies (UWI).

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis, charged the students to continue to strive for excellence.

“There is a saying that we can grow anywhere we are planted and when we see our young people, who are from difficult circumstances but are able to achieve excellence, we have to take time out to recognise them. What this tells us is that your circumstance must not determine your achievements,” he said.

He noted that the Corporation is committed to rewarding the excellence of students at all levels in the parish.

“This is why we called you here today to say to you, thank you for doing your best, and we encourage you to continue doing your best because as young people, we are depending on you to be the men and women and leaders of tomorrow,” said the Mayor.

The Poor Relief Department provides assistance to persons who are unable to work or earn their means of subsistence due to their mental or physical condition.

Temporary relief is also afforded to people who are made destitute as a result of fire, flood, hurricane or drought via the disaster relief department.

Many other services are also offered to persons on a temporary basis.