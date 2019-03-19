Jamaicans Encouraged to Support Wings Appeal

Story Highlights Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, is encouraging Jamaicans to contribute to the Royal Air Force Association’s Wings Appeal, to ensure that ex-servicemen get the support they need.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative today (March 19), at King’s House in St. Andrew, the Governor-General pointed out that Wings Appeal has contributed to the welfare of the war veterans and their families in social care, financial assistance, mobility, housing and emotional support.

“I appeal to private and corporate citizens to support Wings Appeal, so that the lives of these brave persons can be more comfortable. Your help will prevent them from spending their later years in poverty, misery and loneliness,” he told his audience.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, is encouraging Jamaicans to contribute to the Royal Air Force Association’s Wings Appeal, to ensure that ex-servicemen get the support they need.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative today (March 19), at King’s House in St. Andrew, the Governor-General pointed out that Wings Appeal has contributed to the welfare of the war veterans and their families in social care, financial assistance, mobility, housing and emotional support.

“I appeal to private and corporate citizens to support Wings Appeal, so that the lives of these brave persons can be more comfortable. Your help will prevent them from spending their later years in poverty, misery and loneliness,” he told his audience.

The Wings Appeal is a series of activities to raise funds for ex-servicemen and their families.

The Governor-General said that more than 10,000 Jamaican men and women risked their lives and served with distinction in the two World Wars.

Commending the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA), which has been spearheading the event, he noted that they are giving dedicated service to the cause of the former soldiers.

“Thanks also to the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force, which has partnered with RAFA since 2014 and given of their time to assist this worthy undertaking. Congratulations to the three Battalions who have earned trophies for their work in 2018,” the Governor-General added.

He also lauded the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation for renovating and rededicating the Cross Roads Clock Tower and War Memorial as a mark of respect to the War veterans.

“We are here today, because they were there,” the Governor-General said.