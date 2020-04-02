St. James Infirmary Sanitised

Story Highlights The Ministry of Local Government of Community Development carried out extensive sanitisation activities at the St. James Infirmary on Wednesday (April 1).

The parish’s municipal corporation spearheaded the day's activities in partnership with the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Western Parks and Markets (WPM) Waste Management Limited, Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (Forth Battalion), among others.

Secretary of the Board of Supervision at the Ministry, Treka Lewis, who spoke to journalists after the exercise, said that a total sanitisation of the infirmary was undertaken, with emphasis placed on areas that are commonly touched to include walls, windows and doors. There was also power washing of corridors.

Ms. Lewis said the sanitisation of infirmaries across the island will continue, and municipal corporations will be providing additional staff to maintain the cleanliness of the facilities.

She noted that over 25 persons were added to the St. James Infirmary’s staff complement to clean the facility.

Also sanitised on April 1 were the St. Thomas, Portland and Manchester infirmaries.

The Denham Town Golden Age Home and the Marie Atkins Night Shelter in Kingston, as well as the St. Elizabeth, St. Ann and Westmoreland infirmaries, will receive similar attention before the end of the week.

Meanwhile, Ms. Lewis said that all infirmaries now have a thorough screening process in place, involving registration and temperature checks conducted by security guards at the entrances of the facilities. Persons with elevated temperatures will not be allowed to enter the infirmaries.

Matron of the St. James Infirmary, Jacqueline Wilson, said that staff members are required to change their clothing and shoes worn from home in a designated area and sanitise themselves. They then proceed to the wards at the facility, sanitise once more, then put on their gowns.

“Upon completion of their shift, they will change the clothing that they have worked in at the designated area and leave the compound,” she noted, adding that in addition to gowns, staff members are also equipped with masks and gloves.

Nine wash stations have been installed at various points at the facility to ensure there is frequent hand washing at the infirmary.

The Matron commended the government for sanitising the infirmary. “The focus is the residents and most of these residents, considering their age and the chronic illnesses that they have, I applaud this effort, which would help them to be protected from this disease,” she said.