Municipal Corporations To Get Funds For Sanitisation

Story Highlights As the Government ramps up the effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), municipal corporations across the country will be provided with some funding to assist with continued sanitisation within market districts.

This was disclosed by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, during a digital town hall meeting on Tuesday (March 31).

“We won’t be able to give it to all the markets, but we are going to provide some funding for that [exercise],” he said.

As the Government ramps up the effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), municipal corporations across the country will be provided with some funding to assist with continued sanitisation within market districts.

This was disclosed by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, during a digital town hall meeting on Tuesday (March 31).

“We won’t be able to give it to all the markets, but we are going to provide some funding for that [exercise],” he said.

Mr. McKenzie also informed that he will be meeting with the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) “in a couple [of] days” to discuss improving garbage collection within major markets across the country.

The Minister further informed that the Ministry is securing a number of temperature machines to assist in the process of screening individuals who may be exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. A high fever is known to be one of the symptoms of the virus.

“I don’t know how feasible it will be to do that temperature check at all the markets but…[for] the markets where the access is limited, we could explore the possibility of doing so, because that itself will be a part of what we do as a municipality right across the country in our efforts,” he said.