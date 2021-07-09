St. Elizabeth Residents Urged To Remain Vigilant Against Mosquito Breeding

Medical Officer of Health, St. Elizabeth Health Services, Dr. Tonia Dawkins-Beharie, is urging residents not to get complacent in the fight to eradicate mosquito breeding sites across the parish.

This call comes in light of the rise in the Aedes index from 8.2 per cent to 9.9 per cent over the past month.

The Aedes index refers to the percentage of premises or homes where breeding of the Aedes aegypti mosquito is found and the total number of houses examined in that area.

“It is not too bad, but it is going up as expected with the rains. So we want to encourage persons to search for and destroy breeding sites at home and to prevent themselves from being bitten,” Dr. Dawkins-Beharie said at the monthly meeting of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation in Black River on Thursday (July 8).

“I want to remind everybody to continue dengue prevention by getting rid of the breeding sites around the homes. Remember, [the] mosquito likes freshwater so it will breed in your plant containers, your water storage drums and the likes,” she pointed out.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito is responsible for the spread of the dengue, Zika and chikungunya viruses.

Dr. Dawkins-Beharie reported that since the start of the year, there have been 11 cases of dengue in the parish. She noted that the figure is “significantly less than last year, but we continue to monitor”.

She said that the vector-control teams are out in the parish and are committed to carrying out source reduction and the necessary adulticidal activities.

Dr. Dawkins-Beharie praised the efforts of the temporary vector-control workers, noting that they have been “assets to our teams”.

“By utilising these workers, they consistently penetrate the communities across the parish,” she said.