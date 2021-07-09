Jamaica Hosts 32nd Session Of Latin American And Caribbean Forestry Commission September 6 To 12

Jamaica will host the 32nd session of the Latin American and Caribbean Forestry Commission (LACFC) virtually from September 6 to 12.

This was announced by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, who noted that Cabinet has given its approval for Jamaica’s hosting of the event.

Chief Executive Officer and Conservator of Forests in the Forestry Department, Ainsley Henry, will chair the session.

“Hosting the 32nd session will highlight Jamaica’s leadership and continued support and commitment to forest development and capacity building within the region,” Mrs. Williams said during a virtual post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday (July 7).

She noted that it will also increase the visibility and work of the local forestry sector, and strengthen regional and international partnerships and networks within the forestry sector.

“The expected outcomes and recommendations from the session will inform the work of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in forestry within the Latin American and Caribbean region; the 2022 Forestry Conference in Rome, Italy; and the Regional Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean,” she indicated.

The LACFC was established in 1948 as an FAO statutory body to provide a technical and political forum for member nations to discuss and analyse issues related to forests and their contribution to food security, sustainable food production within the region and the conservation of natural forest resources.