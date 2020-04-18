St. Catherine Residents Urged to Remain at Home

Story Highlights Residents of St. Catherine are being advised to stay at home in order to limit spread or exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Residents are advised to not leave the parish, unless authorised by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and those who have left are being urged to return.

These include the frequent washing of hands using soap and water or sanitiser, covering the mouth and nose with tissue when coughing or sneezing and discarding it immediately, and resisting the urge to touch the face.

The parish is under a seven-day lockdown from 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, until 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, following a major jump in cases of COVID-19, which are linked to a call centre in Portmore.

In keeping with provisions under the Disaster Risk Management Act, members of the public are expected to remain in their premises unless exempted under the lockdown order. There are designated times for persons to leave their homes for the purpose of food, medical supplies or other essentials of life.

Persons requiring medical attention should call 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683) while those who are experiencing anxiety or depression related to COVID-19 can call the helpline at 888-NEW-LIFE (888-663-5433).

Additionally, community members can report illnesses or concerns about COVID-19 by calling the following numbers: 888-754-7792, 876-542-5998, 876-542-6007, 876-542-6006. The public may also send an email, covid19@moh.gov.jm or jacovid19facts@gmail.com.

The Ministry continues to encourage persons to adhere to the health precautions in order to avoid contracting the virus.

