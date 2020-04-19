Jamaica Records 173 confirmed COVID-19 Cases

The number of confirmed Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Jamaica has risen to 173 over the last 24 hours.

There are now:

34 imported cases;

25 that are import-related;

6 that are local transmission with no epidemiological link;

14 that are contacts of cases not epidemiologically linked; and

6 that are under investigation.

Eighty-four (84) are Alorica workers and four (4) are contacts of Alorica workers.

The 10 new additions from today and 17 from yesterday include 22 Alorica workers and 2 who are contacts of Alorica workers. Of that 27 in total, 18 are females and 9 are males.

So far, 1,605 samples have been tested:

173 are positive;

1,407 are negative; and

25 are pending.

There are 134 persons in isolation and 31 in quarantine in a Government facility.

Members of the public, including those with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes and hypertension, are advised to reduce their risk of exposure to COVID-19 by:

staying at home;

avoiding crowded situations; and

frequently washing and sanitising hands.

In addition, members of the public are encouraged to cover their mouths and noses if sick or when out in public.

#TanAhYuhYaad #BeatCOVID19