Jamaica Records 173 confirmed COVID-19 Cases

The number of confirmed Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Jamaica has risen to 173 over the last 24 hours.
There are now:
- 34 imported cases;
- 25 that are import-related;
- 6 that are local transmission with no epidemiological link;
- 14 that are contacts of cases not epidemiologically linked; and
- 6 that are under investigation.
Eighty-four (84) are Alorica workers and four (4) are contacts of Alorica workers.
The 10 new additions from today and 17 from yesterday include 22 Alorica workers and 2 who are contacts of Alorica workers. Of that 27 in total, 18 are females and 9 are males.
So far, 1,605 samples have been tested:
- 173 are positive;
- 1,407 are negative; and
- 25 are pending.
There are 134 persons in isolation and 31 in quarantine in a Government facility.
Members of the public, including those with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes and hypertension, are advised to reduce their risk of exposure to COVID-19 by:
- staying at home;
- avoiding crowded situations; and
- frequently washing and sanitising hands.
In addition, members of the public are encouraged to cover their mouths and noses if sick or when out in public.
