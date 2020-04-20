196 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Jamaica

Story Highlights
The National Surveillance Unit in the Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that 23 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Jamaica, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 196 as at Sunday (April 19).
There are now 34 imported cases; 43 are contacts of a confirmed case; 6 are local transmission with no epidemiological link; and 113 cases are under investigation. Of the 113 under investigation, 95 cases are associated with a workplace cluster.
So far, 1,809 samples have been tested; 196 were positive; 1,591 were negative and 22 samples are pending.
There are now 119 persons in isolation and 38 in quarantine in a Government facility.
Some 686 contacts are being traced by the parish health departments across the island, including 179 persons associated with the workplace cluster.