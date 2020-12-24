St. Catherine Families Receive Care Packages From PAEF

Care packages have been presented to 200 families in St. Catherine by the Poverty Alleviation and Empowerment Foundation (PAEF), at a cost of $300,000.

Executive Director of the Foundation, Pauline Gregory Lewis, said they provided the assistance for the families because of the challenges children were facing as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

She told JIS News that through the combined effort of donors who “responded well,” and funds from the PAEF, within one week they were able to deliver the packages to seven primary schools, at a ceremony, held recently at the Phillippo Baptist Church, in Spanish Town.

“I want to help the children to have it a bit easier. I know what it is to be in need, so I had to do something, and I am very thankful to the donors,” Mrs. Gregory Lewis said.

Meanwhile, Parish Manager for the Social Development Commission (SDC), Samuel Heron, said the group must be applauded for its work in the parish.

“We applaud the PAEF, and we would like to see them continue. We are looking at ways in which we can assist more,” he said.

For her part, Purchasing Officer at Industrial Chemical Company (ICC), Sanetia Waite, said her company continues its support for the PAEF.

“We are proud of this partnership, and we encourage other corporate entities in St. Catherine and the wider Jamaica who can lend a helping hand to the Foundation, to do so, as they are doing very well, and should be encouraged to continue,” she said.

In the meantime, Principal of the Old Harbour Primary School, George Goode, said the Foundation has been “making a difference” in many lives, consistently showing kindness, “even in a time like this.”

“The Lord is pleased, and we are all pleased of the work that the PAEF is doing in giving this contribution to the many needs that are out there. In spite of the economic challenges and circumstances that are around, it has taken on this mantra to assist those who are most vulnerable, and in need. It is a valiant effort, and it must be commended,” Mr. Goode said.