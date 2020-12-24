PHOTO: PM Donates Christmas Gift Bags to Residents of Olympic Way

Managing Director of the National Export-Import Bank of Jamaica (EXIM Bank), Lisa Bell (left), presents a cheque for $310,000 to Vice Principal of The Salvation Army School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Sherine Gordon (right), during the Bank’s ‘Carolling in the Courtyard’ event on Tuesday (December 11). The event was held at EXIM Bank’s head office on Hope Road in Kingston. Five tablets, each with one year’s supply of data, were also given to several students from the institution. The donation was made through the EXIM Bank’s philanthropic arm, in keeping with its Corporate Social Responsibility. Sharing in the moment is student at the School, Sherika Nesbeth.

Click to view more