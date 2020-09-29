St. Ann Residents Urged to Follow COVID-19 Protocols

Acting Medical Officer of Health for St. Ann, Dr. Tamika Henry, is imploring residents of the parish to keep themselves and others around them safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19) by following the protocols as stipulated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“We want persons to remember you can get COVID-19 anywhere. Right now, we are in the community spread phase and quite a number of persons have the virus. Wear your masks at all times and ensure that you are sanitising your hands. Ensure that you are washing your hands as often as you can with your soap and running water and maintain your six feet distance; it is imperative,” Dr. Henry said.

“I know that if we rally together, we can do wonderful things in St. Ann and Jamaica at large, so let us do our best to stem this pandemic,” she appealed.

Dr. Henry was addressing a press briefing prior to a COVID-19 sensitisation tour of Ocho Rios on September 23 by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton.

Earlier in the day, the Minister conducted a virtual meeting with the St. Ann business community to apprise members about the new workplace protocols.

Dr. Henry highlighted that Ocho Rios has 27 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in the parish, and as such, the St. Ann Public Health Department will be heightening sensitisation activities in the town.

She noted that the parish’s positive cases range in age from one to 80 years, with an equal number of males as females affected.

Dr. Henry said that with the working population, persons aged 25 to 45, being particularly impacted, a lot of emphasis is being placed on activities within the workplace.

“We have to ensure that sanitisation stations are up; we have to ensure that when persons are coming into our business places we are screening them; we have to do so many things and we have to keep on educating and sensitising persons in St. Ann about what is happening,” she pointed out.

Dr. Henry also implored taxi drivers to continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

“The taxis, I realise, are getting [complacent] in terms of the [number of] persons they are taking. Remember, you are only to take one less passenger than you are licensed to carry,” she noted.

Following the press briefing, the Health Minister, who was accompanied by community health aides from the St. Ann Public Health Department, handed out masks and pamphlets containing facts about COVID-19 to residents.